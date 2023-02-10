Davis posted 23 points (9-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to the Bucks.

With LeBron James (ankle) and all of Los Angeles' trade-deadline acquisitions out of action Thursday, much of the offensive load fell on Davis' shoulders. The big man led the Lakers with 22 shot attempts, but he made only nine of those and finished with a modest 23 points. Davis did have a big night on the boards with 16 rebounds, but he didn't record any defensive stats and turned the ball over five times while also committing five fouls. The flurry of trades made by Los Angeles at the deadline shouldn't impact Davis' role -- he figures to remain the team's primary force down low and should continue to battle James for nightly high-scoring honors.