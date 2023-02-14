Davis finished with 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With LeBron James (ankle) unable to play for the third straight game, Davis again worked as the Lakers' focal point on offense. He led the team with 18 field-goal attempts, but for the third straight contest he made less than half of his tries. Davis is hitting just 37.3 percent of his shot attempts and averaging a modest 18.3 points over that stretch, well below his season marks. However, he's continuing to produce for his fantasy managers in other ways, pulling down 16-plus boards in each of the three contests and swatting three shots in back-to-back games.