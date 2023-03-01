Davis recorded 28 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 19 rebounds and five blocks over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to Memphis.

The Lakers saw their three-game win streak come to an end in a contest that they played without LeBron James (foot), but Davis ensured that the team didn't go down quietly. The superstar big man led Los Angeles with 28 points and pulled down a whopping 19 boards while adding five blocks. Davis has been a dominant presence on the defensive end of late, recording multiple blocks in each of his past six games. He's also pulled down double-digit boards in seven consecutive contests.