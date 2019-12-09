Lakers' Anthony Davis: Puts up season-high 50 points
Davis (shoulder) tallied a season-high 50 points (20-29 FG, 0-2 3PT, 10-10 FT) to go with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 win over the Timberwolves.
Davis had already reached the 25-point threshold in each of the past six games, but he reached a new peak Sunday by doubling up that scoring benchmark. Though the Lakers continue to regularly list him on their injury reports due to the shoulder issue that first cropped up early in the season, Davis hasn't seen his quality of play decline as a result. Assuming Davis is able to avoid an extended absence at any point this season, he should remain on track to deliver one of the best fantasy campaigns of his career.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...