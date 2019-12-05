Lakers' Anthony Davis: Puts up strong scoring effort
Davis had 26 points (9-11 FG, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 win at Utah.
Davis has scored 25 or more points in each of his last four outings and even though he has carried a probable designation in every game over the last few weeks due to a shoulder problem, that injury hasn't affected his production. As things stand now, Davis should remain a strong play on both ends of the court ahead of Friday's road matchup at Portland.
