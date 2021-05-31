Davis underwent an MRI and is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a strained left groin, and he'll officially be listed questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 at Phoenix, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
It was reported earlier in the day the 28-year-old is unlikely to play Tuesday, but coach Frank Vogel publicly expressed more optimism during Monday's presser. Davis didn't play during the second half of Game 4 on Sunday after suffering the strain shortly before halftime.
