Davis (hip/groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The Lakers throwing another questionable tag on Davis suggests that he remains day-to-day. If he's unable to play Friday, we could see more of Christian Wood and Rui Hachimura. Wood will certainly have a lot to prove, as he's coming off a dud in which he was held scoreless in 22 minutes against Houston on Wednesday.
