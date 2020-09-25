Davis (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, but coach Frank Vogel expects him to play, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Coach Vogel expressed seemingly no concern about Davis' availability, so it would be surprising if the star big man sat out despite being listed as questionable. He might test things out pregame before a final determination is made.
