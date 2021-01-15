Davis (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Matthew Moreno of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has regularly been listed on the injury report this season but has only had to miss two games so far. This time, the 27-year-old is dealing with lower back tightness which has his status for Friday's game uncertain. If Davis is forced to miss any time, Kyle Kuzma would likely be the replacement starter.