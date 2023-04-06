Davis (foot) is questionable for Friday's contest against Phoenix, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been dealing with nagging foot soreness for the past couple of weeks but he hasn't missed any contests since mid-March. After the center just played both legs of the Lakers' most recent back-to-back, it's possible they end up letting him play again Friday in a game with playoff implications. Expect Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt to both see increased minutes if Davis is forced to miss time.