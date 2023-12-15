Davis (groin/hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Davis continues to carry questionable tags for the Lakers, but so far, he's managed to fight through the pain. He's appeared in 17 straight games, though he has taken a couple knocks to his hip in recent games. Despite being less than 100 percent, Davis managed to put up 37 points in 38 minutes against the Spurs on Wednesday.
