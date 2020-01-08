Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday

Davis (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is dealing with a gluteus maximus contusion following a hard fall Tuesday, but he's joining the Lakers on the team's two-game road trip and may be able to play Friday. More information on his condition should emerge within the coming days. If he's unable to play, Jared Dudley and Kyle Kuzma are strong candidates to see expanded roles.