Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday
Davis (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis is dealing with a gluteus maximus contusion following a hard fall Tuesday, but he's joining the Lakers on the team's two-game road trip and may be able to play Friday. More information on his condition should emerge within the coming days. If he's unable to play, Jared Dudley and Kyle Kuzma are strong candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...