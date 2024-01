Davis (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of The Athleticreports.

Davis continues to experience soreness in both heels, but he's been able to play in the past three games despite carrying the same injury designation. It's worth noting that the Lakers have a back-to-back set coming up on Jan. 29 against the Rockets and Jan. 30 against the Hawks, so a maintenance day could be on the table soon.