Davis (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Davis continues to deal with an ankle issue, but he's appeared in the last three matchups. While he snapped a streak of 15 consecutive games with double-doubles during Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up again Saturday.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Pours in 31 in Thursday's loss•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available for Thursday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Logs another double-double•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Wednesday•