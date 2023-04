Davis (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

This is Davis' usual status, and the big man has appeared in 11 straight games. During this run, he's averaged 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 35.9 minutes. The Lakers' seeding situation remains in flux.