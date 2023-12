Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While Davis has consistently been listed on the injury report due to a bone bruise and sprain in his left ankle, the star big man has suited up in each of Los Angeles' last five contests. Davis is averaging 29.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 38.6 minutes across that span.