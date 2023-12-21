Davis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for the second half of a back-to-back set. LeBron James (ankle), another regular on the injury report, has been ruled out, so Davis' status is somewhat murkier since the Lakers are in the midst of a back-to-back set. If he's forced to miss Thursday's matchup, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes could see an uptick in usage.