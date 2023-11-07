Watch Now:

Davis (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis limped to the locker room before halftime of Monday's game after suffering a hip/groin spasm. Davis return to start the second half, but he ultimately had to re-exit the game shortly after. It appears to be a day-to-day injury for Davis, but his availability for Wednesday's game is to be determined.

More News