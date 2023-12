Davis (groin/hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report in recent weeks, but he's suited up for the last 16 games. Although the team is playing the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up once again after he tallied 37 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Dallas.