Davis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis has been on nearly every injury report this season, but he's only missed two games so far. It's worth noting that Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set with a game against Minnesota scheduled for Thursday, so there's always a possibility for a maintenance day for Davis and LeBron James (calf, questionable).