Davis (back) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis has been dealing with lingering back issues this season, causing him to miss one game thus far, and is listed as questionable for Friday. With the injury being relatively minor and the Laker's consistent listing of Davis and LeBron James (foot) on the injury report, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Davis sit.
