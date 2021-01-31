Davis (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis played through his injury Saturday and posted a strong double-double against Boston. He'll be questionable once again heading into Monday's contest. If he's unable to play, Kyle Kuzma would likely start for the Lakers.
