Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Monday
Davis (back) is questionable for Monday's game at Boston, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has missed the last five contests due to a bruised glute muscle, though he's been listed as questionable for each game. According to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, Davis didn't participate in the team's workout Sunday morning, which seemingly doesn't offer much hope that he'll put an end to his string of absences Monday. Kyle Kuzma would draw another start at power forward if Davis can't go.
