Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Saturday

Davis (back) is considered questionable for Saturday's game at Houston, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old didn't take part in Friday's practice but is participating in individual work, and he has a chance to retake the court Saturday. Davis has missed the last four games due to a bruised glute muscle, and his availability figures to be determined closer to opening tip against the Rockets.

