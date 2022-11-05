Davis (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

There's seemingly no end in sight for Davis' questionable designation before every game due to lower back tightness. The Lakers even excused him from shootaround before Friday's matchup so he could rest. He's played well, though. Over the past three games, he's averaged 21.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks in 36.3 minutes.