Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Sunday
Davis is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks with right shoulder soreness, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Davis put up 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday against Portland and indicated after the game he intends to play Sunday, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, but for now he's officially questionable. The 26-year-old has battled the right shoulder soreness for much of the season, but his recent one-game absence was the result of an ankle injury.
