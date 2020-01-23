Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Thursday

Davis (glute) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

After returning for two games following a five-game absence, Davis is still feeling the effects of a bruised backside. He'll presumably go through his pregame routine before a final determination is made on his status, though we shouldn't be surprised if he sits given the Lakers' excellent record and the matchup against a modest opponent. If Davis ends up missing the contest, Kyle Kuzma would see increased usage and presumably start.