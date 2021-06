Davis (groin) is questionable to return to Game 6 against Phoenix on Thursday, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis wasn't completely ruled out, but it be a bit of a surprise to see him take the floor again with the Lakers falling behind by double-digits quickly in the do-or-die situation. It could mark the end of the season for Davis, who struggled with injuries for a good chunk of the 2020-21 campaign. He tallied one rebound and one assist in five minutes of play.