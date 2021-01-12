Davis (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Rockets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis has been a regular on the injury report all season, so this news is no surprise. He did ultimately have to sit out Friday's win over the Bulls, but that is his only absence to date. He returned for Sunday's victory over the Rockets and produced 27 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist. His status Tuesday will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off.