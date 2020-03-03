Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable Tuesday
Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the 76ers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Davis was unable to go against his former team in Sunday's victory over the Pelicans, and is in danger of missing his second consecutive contest. More clarity on his status should come following Tuesday's shootaround. Some combination of Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee and Markieff Morris would compensate for the All-Star big man's minutes if he is ultimately unable to go.
