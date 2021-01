Davis (adductor strain) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Davis was questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs and suited up for that contest, producing 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal. If he sits out Friday, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris and Talen Horton-Tucker could see more action.