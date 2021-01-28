Davis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a bruised right knee.
Davis has recently been dealing with an ankle injury, and a knee bruise has now cropped up following Wednesday's loss to the 76ers. If he misses Thursday's game, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris would be in line for extra run.
