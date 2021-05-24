Davis totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots over 29 minutes Sunday in a loss to the Suns in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the regular season, Davis went off for 42 points and 12 boards. His performance Sunday was a clunker by comparison, as the big man hit only five of his 16 field-goal attempts and never found a rhythm offensively. Davis did block three shots and avoided committing any turnovers, but his overall impact on the contest was minimal. He had an uneven regular season thanks largely to a groin injury that forced him to miss 30 straight games, so there's certainly a possibility of some lingering rust. Davis will look to ramp up his contributions in Game 2 on Tuesday.