Davis totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-98 victory over New Orleans.

Davis entered the contest having averaged 31.5 points and 10 boards over his previous four games, but he had a muted performance by his standards Sunday. Despite the win, the Lakers finished the campaign in the seventh spot in the Western Conference, so they will face Golden State as part of the play-in tournament Wednesday. Davis finished an injury-plagued second season in Los Angeles with per-game averages of 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks. He played in only 36 of the team's 72 contests.