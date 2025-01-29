Davis will be re-evaluated in about one week after an MRI confirmed an abdominal strain Wednesday, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Davis left Tuesday's game against the 76ers after just 10 minutes and wasn't able to return. He's planning to return to Los Angeles on Wednesday, and if this re-evaluation date holds, he'd be set to miss at least three games with a possible return Feb. 6 against the Warriors. In the meantime, LeBron James could see more usage, and guys like Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt could be more involved in the frontcourt.