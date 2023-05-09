Davis (foot) will play in Monday's Game 4 against Golden State, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Davis has been a frequent flyer on the injury report throughout the postseason, but his availability wasn't really in doubt. He's coming off a strong 25-point performance in Game 3.
