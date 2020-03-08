Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ready to go Sunday
Davis (elbow) is available and will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Davis was listed as probable ahead of the contest, so there was never much doubt he would be able to suit up in a matchup between two of the Western Conference's top squads. In his previous two games against the Clippers this season, Davis averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 boards and 4.0 assists in 38.4 minutes while shooting just 42.1 percent from the field.
