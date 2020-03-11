Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ready to go Tuesday

Davis (elbow) is starting Tuesday's game against the Nets.

The 26-year-old was once again probable with a sore left elbow, but he'll take his usual place in the starting five. Davis is averaging 27.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks in 30.4 minutes over his last five games.

