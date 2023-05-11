site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ready to go Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis (foot) is good to go for Game 6 versus the Warriors on Wednesday according to Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com.
No surprises here as Davis sheds yet another probable tag before tip-off. LeBron James (foot) is also good to go as the Lakers roll out their usual starting five.
