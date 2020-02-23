Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ready to play Sunday
Davis (calf) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The 26-year-old played through the calf bruise Friday against Memphis and put up 28 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes, so it's not surprise to see him suiting up through the probable tag. Davis has recorded five consecutive double-doubles, scoring at least 25 points in each contest.
