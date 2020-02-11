Lakers' Anthony Davis: Records 25/10 double-double
Davis registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's 125-100 win over the Suns.
Davis exploited an injury-riddled Suns front line that only had one true center (Cheick Diallo) in uniform. The finger injury that put him on the injury list didn't seem to be much of a concern on Monday, so he should still be active for the team's final game before the All-Star break against Memphis.
