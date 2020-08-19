Davis totaled 28 points (8-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Davis only shot 33 percent from the floor in the surprising loss,. Portland's Jusuf Nurkic clearly outplayed him in the paint, and it appeared that his sore knee was hindering him to a degree. Tuesday's loss was the latest in a mystifying series of games by the Lakers, who ranked dead last in offensive efficiency during the seeding games.