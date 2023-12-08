Davis posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-89 win over the Pelicans.

Davis was the perfect sidekick for LeBron James on Thursday, as he was excellent on the glass, on defense and as a playmaker, but he also made shots when he had to, finishing with a strong double-double and a massive stat line. Davis has no problem being the top option on offense for the Lakers, but he is at his best when supplementing James as a second-best alternative who can get it done on both ends of the court. Davis will try to keep it going Saturday when the Lakers take on the Pacers in the final of the In-Season Tournament.