Davis finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Davis was his usual effective self on the boards, but his offensive performance was below his usual standards. The big man finished with just 10 points overall and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter despite the fact that the Lakers put up 30 points and stormed back from a big deficit in the period. Though Davis has been solid overall this season, he has had some offensive clunkers -- in addition to Wednesday's subpar outing, he's scored just nine points in a contest on two occasions. Fantasy managers shouldn't fret given Davis' consistency as a rebounder and shot-blocker as well as his overall body of work offensively, but there may be reason to wonder if the left adductor and hip spasms he's been dealing with impacted his scoring output to some extent in Wednesday's loss.