Davis ended with 15 points (5-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 loss to the Jazz.

with LeBron James (knee) sidelined, Davis did his best to prop up the team and notched his first triple-double of the season as a result. James is the more likely triple-double threat due to a higher assist average, but Davis picked up the slack in that department by sending the ball out to D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves at the perimeter. The adjusted role limited his scoring total somewhat, but it shouldn't be a concern for fantasy managers who depend on Davis for production.