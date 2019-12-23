Lakers' Anthony Davis: Registers 32 points in loss

Davis compiled 32 points (13=23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 34 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Davis shouldered the load Sunday with LeBron Davis sidelined, and put up an excellent line, as expected. Davis is experiencing injury struggles of his own, as he spent most of the week with a questionable tag due to ankle injury. The ailment caused him to miss one game. His participation and stellar line on Sunday is an encouraging sign for his availability on Christmas Day against the Clippers.