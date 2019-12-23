Lakers' Anthony Davis: Registers 32 points, tweaks knee
Davis compiled 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 34 minutes in Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Nuggets. Coach Frank Vogel said after the contest that Davis tweaked his right knee during the game, but felt good enough to return, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis was listed on the Lakers' injury report ahead of the contest with a lingering ankle issue, but he now has a new health concern to contend with leading up to a Christmas Day matchup with the Clippers. As Vogel mentioned after the game, Davis' performance didn't appear to suffer while he played hurt, as he shouldered the offensive load while LeBron James (ribs) was sidelined and turned in another gaudy stat line. For now, both James and Davis can be viewed as day-to-day leading up to the holiday showdown, though the early expectation is that the two superstars will be available.
