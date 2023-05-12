Davis (foot) is probable for Game 6 versus the Warriors on Friday according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
The big takeaway here is that the Lakers are no longer mentioning the head injury that Davis suffered at the end of Game 5. Davis has been carrying probable tags for weeks due to his foot, so it certainly looks like he will be a go for Game 6.
