Davis (calf) could return by the weekend to play the Jazz, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Coach Frank Vogel said it's unlikely, but Davis could return to play to the Jazz (games on Saturday and Monday). Vogel also said that once Davis returns, he'll be on a minutes restriction of about 15 minutes as they ramp him up. While it's encouraging that Davis could return soon, the minutes restriction when he returns will limit his fantasy value at first.