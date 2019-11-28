Lakers' Anthony Davis: Returns Wednesday
Davis (elbow) returned to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Clearly the injury wasn't overly serious as Davis returned with about eight minutes to go. Depending on how he feels in the coming days, there's an off chance he takes Friday's game against the Wizards off in order to rest.
